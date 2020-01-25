Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $45.20 Average PT from Analysts

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 231,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,951. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

