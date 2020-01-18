Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.33

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 4469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 231,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

