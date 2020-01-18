Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 0.67. Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 231,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)