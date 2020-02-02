Desjardins Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.85. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNI. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

CNI stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,591,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,524,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 971,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,531 shares in the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

