Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

Shares of CNI opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $96.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

