Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

DESP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of DESP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,469. Despegar.com has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $911.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 943.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 977,227 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 119.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 16.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

