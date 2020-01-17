Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Lionel F. Conacher Purchases 42,016 Shares

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Lionel F. Conacher acquired 42,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $49,999.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,446 shares in the company, valued at $139,760.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

DXLG stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Destination XL Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Destination XL Group stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned about 0.12% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)