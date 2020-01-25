Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.26. Destination XL Group shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 447 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%.

In other news, Director Lionel F. Conacher bought 42,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $49,999.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,760.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Seymour Holtzman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,417,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,830,999.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 107,516 shares of company stock valued at $128,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Destination XL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Destination XL Group worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

