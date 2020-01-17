Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

