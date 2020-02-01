Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.97

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.14. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 10,100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Destiny Media Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

About Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

