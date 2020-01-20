Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

DRGDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial cut Detour Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold in a report on Monday, January 6th.

DRGDF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. 21,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,117. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. Detour Gold has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $20.06.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

