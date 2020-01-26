Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Detour Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Detour Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$267.48 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Detour Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Detour Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cormark cut shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.80.

Shares of TSE:DGC opened at C$24.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 480.39. Detour Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.22 and a 12 month high of C$26.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?