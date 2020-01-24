Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.06

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.06 and traded as high as $24.92. Detour Gold shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 1,249,388 shares.

DGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Detour Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Detour Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark cut shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.14.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$267.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Detour Gold Co. will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

Detour Gold Company Profile (TSE:DGC)

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

