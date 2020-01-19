Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €250.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €275.54 ($320.39).

