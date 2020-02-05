Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €8.30 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENEL. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.25 ($9.59) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €7.53 ($8.75).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

