Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €145.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Re currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €137.98 ($160.45).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during trading on Monday, hitting €178.50 ($207.56). The stock had a trading volume of 134,395 shares. Hannover Re has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($135.31). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €175.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €159.65.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

