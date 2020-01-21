Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €140.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.18 ($147.88).

SIE opened at €116.64 ($135.63) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.34. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

