Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vossloh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.83 ($47.48).

Shares of ETR VOS opened at €41.85 ($48.66) on Monday. Vossloh has a one year low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a one year high of €44.85 ($52.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $735.94 million and a PE ratio of -8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.66.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

