Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SDXAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sodexo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sodexo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sodexo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.52. 11,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. Sodexo has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $23.91.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

