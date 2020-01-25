Deutsche Bank Boosts E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $45.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Shares of ETFC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,623,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,475. E*TRADE Financial has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 53.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after buying an additional 196,878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 38,888.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 37.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

