Deutsche Bank Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $230.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $182.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.23.

NYSE GPN opened at $198.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

