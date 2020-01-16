Deutsche Bank Boosts Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,096

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,386 ($31.39) to GBX 3,096 ($40.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,818.31 ($37.07).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,849 ($37.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,646.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,241.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

