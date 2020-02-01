Deutsche Bank Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $88.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

PGR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.69. 6,489,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,490. Progressive has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.94.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 4,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

