Deutsche Bank Downgrades Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Hold

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC cut shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

DDAIF opened at $48.20 on Friday. Daimler has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Daimler had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $48.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

