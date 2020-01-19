Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DBK. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.31 ($7.33).

DBK stock opened at €7.59 ($8.82) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.87.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Read More: Which market index is the best?