Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.90 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €7.90 ($9.19) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.32 ($7.35).

DBK opened at €7.87 ($9.15) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.91. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

