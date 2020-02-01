Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.52 ($7.58).

Shares of FRA DBK traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €8.28 ($9.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,408,118 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.93. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

