Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DBK. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.32 ($7.35).

FRA DBK opened at €7.46 ($8.68) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.06 and a 200-day moving average of €6.88. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?