Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DBK. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.52 ($7.58).

Deutsche Bank stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €8.28 ($9.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,408,118 shares. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.94.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

