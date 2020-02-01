Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €6.00 ($6.98) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.57% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DBK. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.52 ($7.58).

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €8.28 ($9.63) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.94.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol