Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.80 by Independent Research

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective from research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DBK. Nord/LB set a €7.90 ($9.19) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.52 ($7.58).

DBK stock opened at €8.28 ($9.63) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business has a 50 day moving average of €7.36 and a 200 day moving average of €6.94.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

See Also: What is a support level?