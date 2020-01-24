Deutsche Bank Increases Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to GBX 8,400

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 7,650 ($100.63) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 6,560 ($86.29) price objective (up previously from GBX 6,200 ($81.56)) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,125 ($80.57) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ferguson to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 8,075 ($106.22) in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,580.12 ($86.56).

FERG traded up GBX 56 ($0.74) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,050 ($92.74). The company had a trading volume of 280,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,947.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,415.39.

In other news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total value of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

