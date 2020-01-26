Deutsche Bank Increases HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $52.00

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

FUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of HB Fuller stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $48.35. 617,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,045 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 19.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the third quarter worth $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the second quarter worth $144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 18.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

