Deutsche Bank Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $123.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $89.50 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

