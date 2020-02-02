Deutsche Bank Increases Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 4,900

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

WIZZ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wizz Air to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,338.89 ($57.08).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,187 ($55.08) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,053.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,773.08. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,359 ($57.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total value of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79). Also, insider Iain Wetherall purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,110 ($54.06) per share, with a total value of £256,875 ($337,904.50).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

