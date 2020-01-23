Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.48. 8,847,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,219,527. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index