Deutsche Bank Lowers Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 233

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 233 ($3.06) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 193.06 ($2.54).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 152.96 ($2.01) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion and a PE ratio of -5.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

