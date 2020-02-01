Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.15. 8,239,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $9.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 798.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

