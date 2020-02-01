Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Societe Generale upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $9.30. Societe Generale now has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 6,166,412 shares trading hands.

DB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 85,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

