Deutsche Bank Raises Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $132.00

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,929. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.65 and its 200-day moving average is $137.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 12,755.36% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 217,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

