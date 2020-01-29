Deutsche Bank Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $215.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $179.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

