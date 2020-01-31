Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Just Eat (LON:JE)

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.54% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Just Eat to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 1,018 ($13.39) in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) target price on Just Eat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Just Eat from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Just Eat from GBX 903 ($11.88) to GBX 901 ($11.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 784.65 ($10.32).

Shares of Just Eat stock opened at GBX 865 ($11.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 848.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 746.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.14. Just Eat has a 52 week low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

