Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Independent Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.70 ($31.05).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €28.60 ($33.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.33. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1-year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

