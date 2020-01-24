Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€3.76” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.76 ($4.37) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.18 ($4.86).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

