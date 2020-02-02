Deutsche Bank Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €30.00 ($34.88) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.70 ($38.02) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.21 ($31.64).

DEC stock opened at €24.18 ($28.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.53. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($42.91).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

