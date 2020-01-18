Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.28 ($30.55).

Shares of EPA:STM traded up €0.37 ($0.43) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €25.16 ($29.26). 3,042,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.34. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

