Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€49.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.16 ($62.97).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €44.94 ($52.26) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52-week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €43.39 and a 200-day moving average of €46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve