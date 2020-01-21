Deutsche Bank Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.56 ($70.42).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €61.08 ($71.02) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.82. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

