Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $43.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.46.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.37. 14,317,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,402,272. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in General Motors by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 484,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 98,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,240,000 after acquiring an additional 194,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,224,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

