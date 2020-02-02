Deutsche Bank Reiterates “CHF 96” Price Target for Novartis (VTX:NOVN)

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 96 target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 89 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 95.75.

Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

